'Get a refund from your medical school': Inside Tim Noakes & Shabir Madhi’s vaccine debate

Wits University professor of vaccinology Dr Shabir Madhi and emeritus professor at the University of Cape Town Tim Noakes heated up social media recently with their debate on Covid-19 vaccines.

It all started after Noakes commented on a video allegedly "indicting" US White House chief medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci.

He questioned whether it was "finally beginning to unravel, as Dr Judy Mikovits predicted it would nearly two years ago".

Dr Judy Mikovits is a US anti-vaccine activist and former virologist, who shared scepticism about Covid-19 and the vaccine.