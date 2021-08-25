South Africa

'Get a refund from your medical school': Inside Tim Noakes & Shabir Madhi’s vaccine debate

25 August 2021 - 11:00
Tim Noakes and Dr Shabir Madhi had a spicy exchange on Twitter this week. File photo.
Image: Lucky Nxumalo/Gallo Images

Wits University professor of vaccinology Dr Shabir Madhi and emeritus professor at the University of Cape Town Tim Noakes heated up social media recently with their debate on Covid-19 vaccines. 

It all started after Noakes commented on a video allegedly "indicting" US White House chief medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci.

He questioned whether it was "finally beginning to unravel, as Dr Judy Mikovits predicted it would nearly two years ago".

Dr Judy Mikovits is a US anti-vaccine activist and former virologist, who shared scepticism about Covid-19 and the vaccine.

His comment prompted a debate, with one user suggesting hundreds of thousands of lives had been saved by vaccines. 

Noakes responded by claiming the vaccines being used in the fight against Covid-19 don’t qualify.

“Which vaccines are you referring to? Not Covid-19, since it does not qualify as a vaccine. At least not according to the definition I was taught at medical school,” he said.

Attempts by TimesLIVE to get additional comment from Noakes on his comments were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article. It will be updated once comment is received.

Catching wind of the tweet, Madhi suggested that Noakes was wrong and should get a refund from his medical school. 

Noakes hit back, labelling Madhi's response as "unprofessional".

“Sorry you took offence to a reckless, ill-informed post on your side. The definition on a vaccine has not changed, but the technology to produce vaccines has,” Madhi then told Noakes.

Noakes disputed this, telling another Twitter user: “You are perhaps unaware that in his response Madhi 'misspoke' by stating unequivocally that the definition of vaccines has not changed recently. When in fact it has.”

Madhi also responded to suggestions the vaccine was meant to prevent infection, illness and spread of the virus.

Madhi told TimesLIVE the vaccines' effectiveness against infection and mild Covid-19 appears to wane over time, from 90% down to about 40-60%, the decline possibly compounded by the emergence of the Delta variant

“Nevertheless, protection against severe Covid-19 due to Delta is largely conserved, remaining on average of over 90% and ranging from 80% in people older than 70, and up to 100% in younger age groups,” said Madhi. 

What a WHO scientist says about Covid-19 vaccines

Earlier this year, World Health Organisation (WHO) scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan broke down what vaccines do and the confusion between infection and disease. 

In a lengthy post, Swaminathan explained that vaccines were designed to prevent disease and that they are authorised and used based on their ability to prevent people from getting sick.

“Most vaccines reduce the likelihood of both disease and infection but do a better job at preventing disease. Often people think that if they're vaccinated they won't get sick and they can’t infect other people, but this isn't always the case,” she said. 

“Initial studies show that new Covid-19 vaccines are very good at preventing disease, including severe disease. This means if you're vaccinated, your chances of getting Covid-19 disease are much lower than if you are not,” she added. 

Swaminathan advised that while vaccines are being rolled out, it is important for people to continue to follow the proven preventative measures. 

