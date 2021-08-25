South Africa

Your Covid-19 question answered

How will South Africans abroad get the vaccine?

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
25 August 2021 - 07:00
South Africans living abroad will be vaccinated in the countries in which they are residing. Photo: Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi
South Africans living abroad will be vaccinated in the countries in which they are residing. Photo: Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi
Image: Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi

South Africans living abroad will not miss the opportunity to get the Covid-19 vaccine, and will be vaccinated in the countries in which they are residing.

The Covid-19 pandemic has seen international borders close over the past 18 months and the introduction of strict regulations controlling movement between many countries to try curb the spread of the coronavirus.

This has left many South Africans abroad unable to take part in the national Covid-19 vaccination rollout programme.

The department of health told TimesLIVE no citizen will be denied the opportunity to get the vaccine, even if they are not in the country.

“Citizens overseas are vaccinated in the countries where they are,” said department spokesperson Popo Maja.

South Africans are usually vaccinated together with citizens of the country in which they are living, but can approach the SA consulate for assistance.

In SA, documented foreign nationals are able to get jabs at vaccination sites and are only required to bring their passport or other legal documents showing their identity and legal status within the country.

MORE OF YOUR COVID-19 QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

Can I choose which vaccine I would like to get?

What vaccine you get depends on where you live and whether you are part of a special group or not.
News
6 days ago

I have just tested positive for Covid-19, how do I self-isolate safely?

Self-isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 remains a highly recommended and effective measure to help prevent or minimise chances of ...
News
1 week ago

I have been vaccinated, how likely am I to be reinfected with Covid-19?

Unvaccinated people who previously had Covid-19 are more than twice as likely to be reinfected than people who were fully vaccinated after initially ...
News
1 week ago

What is a Covid-19 rapid test?

A PCR Test is used to diagnose people who have Covid-19.
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Tussle of the towels: Mbalula and Ndlozi’s ‘meme battle’ has the internet in ... South Africa
  2. No snowfall in Gauteng this week but prepare for a cold front: weather service ... South Africa
  3. Durban 'national shutdown' march postponed South Africa
  4. Approved for the R350 grant? Here's when you can collect your money at the post ... South Africa
  5. Fiery early morning protest actions quelled in Durban and Verulam South Africa

Latest Videos

Visual timeline of Biden's 'chaotic' withdrawal from Afghanistan
‘It’s like being on a rocket’: Meet the bull riding African cowboy