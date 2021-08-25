LISTEN | A memorial for Nosicelo Mtebeni, as violent crime spikes dramatically in SA

Alutha Pasile, 25, has been charged with her murder and defeating the ends of justice. He opted not to apply for bail.

About 24 hours after Mtebeni's body parts were discovered, the national crime statistics were revealed. They proved that Mtebeni was one of many falling victim to increasingly emboldened criminals.

A total of 5,760 people were killed in SA in three months for the quarter ending in June. This is a 66.2% increase compared to the same quarter last year, and 6.7% compared to a pre-Covid-19 period. More than 10,000 were raped, many in their homes. This represents a 72.4% increase on last year.

The call to take firmer action against perpetrators of gender-based violence has become an annual one in SA, particularly as the issue is highlighted in August, Women's Month.

Pasile’s case has been postponed to September 28.

This is an ongoing story.

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm