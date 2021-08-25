Nervous to get vaccinated? Doctors debunk common myths

“We know that if 1-million people are vaccinated with a Covid vaccine, fewer than five among them will develop life-threatening complications. These very rare side-effects include anaphylaxis (a severe allergic reaction), blood clots and inflammation of the heart.

“There are treatments for these side-effects. That is one of the reasons it is important that the medical profession and public are aware of these extremely rare side-effects.

“It is, however, very clear that the risk of dying of a severe Covid-19 disease far outweighs these exceedingly rare side-effects, and that the vaccine offers great protection against severe illness and even greater protection against death due to the virus.” — Prof Graeme Meintjes, infectious diseases doctor and deputy head of the department of medicine at Groote Schuur Hospital

Myth 4: Vaccines can harm your body. False.

Expert opinion: “I want to stress that with any medical intervention (treatment or prevention) there are benefits and potential harms. The medical profession (only) recommends and provides an intervention if the benefits far outweigh the potential harms. That is the case with Covid vaccinations.

“The benefits in terms of preventing death and hospitalisation due to Covid far outweigh the risks of these exceedingly rare side-effects.”

“The Medical Research Council’s excess death statistics indicate that more than 20,000 people have died from Covid in the Western Cape. We know that vaccinating a large percentage of the adult population of the Western Cape would very effectively prevent many deaths going forward — saving thousands of lives.