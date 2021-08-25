‘People want jobs, not grants’: Record unemployment rate cuts deep

The latest unemployment statistics have left some South Africans with little hope of finding work as the numbers reached a new record high.

Stats SA painted a grim picture of the country’s joblessness with the release on Tuesday of the latest figures from the second quarter of 2021.

It found the unemployment rate hit 34.4% in the second quarter from 32.6% in the first quarter. The number of unemployed people jumped to 7.82 million in the three months to the end of June from 7.24 million in the previous three months.

Stats SA said this is the highest since the quarterly labour force survey began in 2008.

The expanded unemployment rate, which includes people who are discouraged from seeking work, sits at 44.4% from 43.2% in the first quarter.

The stats agency said the labour market is more favourable to men than women.