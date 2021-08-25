Probe backs up allegations of racism, nepotism at Laerskool Theresapark

An investigation has corroborated allegations of racism and nepotism at Laerskool Theresapark in Tshwane.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has presented a report on the school that confirmed parents’ allegations of racism, maladministration and financial mismanagement against staff members and some members of the previous and existing school governing body (SGB).

Education acting chief director of risk and compliance William Makgabo confirmed that the findings contained evidence of corrupt financial conduct by a number of staff and some SGB members.

The report follows the circulation of a video on social media in May in which school principal Dorothy Mabaso was violently thrown out of her office, allegedly by a group of parents. She was accused of verbally abusing teachers and bankrupting the school.

The incident prompted Lesufi to appoint an independent investigation into allegations levelled against management at the school.