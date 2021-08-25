‘She died a hero’ — family of murdered Gauteng health official who exposed corruption

“I love you. I will fetch you later.”

These were the last words Babita Deokaran said as she dropped off a family member on the morning of August 23.

Deokaran never returned. She was murdered outside her home in the south of Johannesburg.

Gauteng police said 53-year-old Deokaran, who later died in hospital, was shot several times by the occupants of a white BMW.

She worked as chief director of financial accounting in the Gauteng health department. At times, she also acted as the CFO.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has confirmed that Deokaran was a witness in an investigation into PPE purchase irregularities in Gauteng. SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said she was one of 300 witnesses in the PPE case.