WATCH LIVE | Memorial service for Nosicelo Mtebeni

25 August 2021 - 10:05 By TimesLIVE

The University of Fort Hare is holding a memorial service for slain student Nosicelo Mtebeni on Wednesday.

Mtebeni’s mutilated body parts were discovered in a suitcase and a plastic bag last Thursday morning on the corner of Fitzpatrick and Fleet streets in Quigney, Eastern Cape. Her head and hands were found hidden in a cupboard in a nearby house.

Alutha Pasile, 25, has been charged for murder and defeating the ends of justice. He opted to not apply for bail.

MORE:

WATCH | Man accused of Fort Hare student's murder abandons bail bid

The man accused of killing University of Fort Hare fourth-year LLB student Nosicelo Mtebeni, 23, abandoned his bail application at the East London ...
News
2 days ago

Numbed by crime, we must fight the urge to give up

In the early hours of Thursday morning, the body of Nosicelo Mtebeni, cut into pieces and shoved into a suitcase and plastic bags, was discovered in ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

Discovery of decapitated student appals Commission for Gender Equality

The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) has reacted to the murder of the University of Fort Hare student whose body parts were found in a bag this ...
News
3 days ago
