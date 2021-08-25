WATCH LIVE | Memorial service for Nosicelo Mtebeni

The University of Fort Hare is holding a memorial service for slain student Nosicelo Mtebeni on Wednesday.

Mtebeni’s mutilated body parts were discovered in a suitcase and a plastic bag last Thursday morning on the corner of Fitzpatrick and Fleet streets in Quigney, Eastern Cape. Her head and hands were found hidden in a cupboard in a nearby house.

Alutha Pasile, 25, has been charged for murder and defeating the ends of justice. He opted to not apply for bail.