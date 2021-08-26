Alleged instigator Bonginkosi Khanyile 'strong and ready to die for Zuma'

Fees Must Fall (FMF) activist and now alleged riots instigator Bonginkosi Khanyile spoke passionately in the Durban magistrate’s court on Thursday about how he was prepared to die for former president Jacob Zuma.

He was in court accused of being one of those behind last month’s civil unrest.

Khanyile, 31, was arrested in Gauteng on Friday.

The EFF member, who is known as the face of the FMF student-led protests that began in October 2015, faces charges of incitement to commit public violence and two counts of convening a gathering in contravention of the Disaster Management Act.

Khanyile, who is no stranger to the law, has been vocal on social media both before and after unrest gripped parts of Johannesburg and ravaged KZN last month. More than 300 people died in the unrest.