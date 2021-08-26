COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Vaccines don’t provide protection for as long as hoped, study reveals
August 26 2021 - 08:00
Malema won't say whether he has been vaccinated, but urges the youth to get the jab
EFF leader Julius Malema won't disclose whether he and the party's senior leadership have been vaccinated against Covid-19, saying it is a personal choice.
However, he urged the youth to get the jab and help contain the spread of the virus.
Speaking at a media briefing on Wednesday, Malema said the party leadership did not want to be labelled as “influencers of the Western vaccine.”
August 26 2021 - 07:00
Could I get more sick from Covid-19 if I smoke cigarettes?
Cigarette smoking increases the risk of more severe illness from Covid-19, which could result in hospitalisation, the need for intensive care, or even death.
This is according to a US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recent update, comparing smokers and those who've never smoked.
“Smoking cigarettes can cause inflammation and cell damage throughout the body, and can weaken your immune system, making it less able to fight off disease,” said the FDA.
August 26 2021 - 06:40
‘Anti-vaxxers who push rubbish theories are like Aids denialists’
Retired Constitutional Court justice Edwin Cameron, revered for his gay rights and antiretroviral activism, says “hard-core anti-vaxxers in South Africa are similar to the Aids denialists”.
Speaking at an online event on Covid-19 and human rights organised by Daily Maverick, he said just like Aids denialists, anti-vaxxers push theories that there is “no virus”, or that it is “not significant”, or that life-saving drugs are “toxic”.
“That is, of course, all rubbish,” said Cameron, endorsing the views of fellow panellist Prof Salim Abdool Karim, head of Aids research centre Caprisa at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN), who said mandatory vaccination should go ahead in many sectors.
August 26 2021 - 06:20
Lockdown blues batter parents – especially dads new to childcare
When hard lockdown hit last March, a 35-year-old Cape Town mother and her husband found themselves in the same boat as millions of families — working from home and caring for their three children, aged between five and 15.
Two months later, the Durbanville woman was widowed when her husband succumbed to Covid-19. As she looked back on the past 17 months she told Sunday Times Daily: “I still wonder how I’ve managed to stay sane.”
She’s not alone. A new Human Sciences Research Council study says the pressures of caring for children during the pandemic have fuelled a tidal wave of depression among parents — and especially in fathers.
August 26 2021 - 06:10
Data from test results shows the effectiveness of some vaccines begins to wane after four to five months
Protection against Covid-19 offered by two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech and Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccines begins to fade within six months, underscoring the need for booster shots, according to researchers in Britain.
After five to six months, the effectiveness of the Pfizer jab at preventing infection in the month after the second dose fell from 88% to 74%, an analysis of data collected in Britain’s ZOE Covid study showed.
For the AstraZeneca vaccine, effectiveness fell from 77% to 67% after four to five months.
August 26 2021 - 06:00
Not enough is being done to accelerate vaccinations, the spin-off from which will bring some of the unvaxxed on board
“There is no virus,” read one of the placards at a recent anti-vax protest held, of all places, near Cape Town’s Groote Schuur Hospital, as doctors and nurses inside this famous health facility battled to save lives ravaged by coronavirus infections. More than 79,421 dead, but there is no virus. “I am not a lab rat,” read another. Trust me, the fact that the American Food and Drug Administration (FDA) this week fully approved Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine will do nothing to change made-up minds.
