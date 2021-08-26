COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Vaccines don’t provide protection for as long as hoped, study reveals

August 26 2021 - 08:00

Malema won't say whether he has been vaccinated, but urges the youth to get the jab

EFF leader Julius Malema won't disclose whether he and the party's senior leadership have been vaccinated against Covid-19, saying it is a personal choice.

However, he urged the youth to get the jab and help contain the spread of the virus.

Speaking at a media briefing on Wednesday, Malema said the party leadership did not want to be labelled as “influencers of the Western vaccine.”