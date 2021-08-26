'Don't touch my booze': Mzansi gives 'vaccine passport' proposal thumbs down

The possible implementation of a “vaccine passport” as a requirement to buy booze has been given a big no by many TimesLIVE readers.

Booze lovers were up in arms on Wednesday after reports that a proposal was due to be presented on Thursday to the National Health Council, an advisory body made up of leaders from the lower spheres of government that reports to health minister Joe Phaahla.

BusinessDay reported that the SA Liquor Brand owners Association (Salba) was discussing the proposal as part of a broader initiative to increase Covid-19 vaccinations in the country.