'Don't touch my booze': Mzansi gives 'vaccine passport' proposal thumbs down
The possible implementation of a “vaccine passport” as a requirement to buy booze has been given a big no by many TimesLIVE readers.
Booze lovers were up in arms on Wednesday after reports that a proposal was due to be presented on Thursday to the National Health Council, an advisory body made up of leaders from the lower spheres of government that reports to health minister Joe Phaahla.
BusinessDay reported that the SA Liquor Brand owners Association (Salba) was discussing the proposal as part of a broader initiative to increase Covid-19 vaccinations in the country.
“Like most in business, the industry’s initial reaction has been to promote vaccination among thousands of people employed in the sector. The industry is reviewing any potential approach in supporting a broader societal agenda to encourage vaccination,” said Salba chair Sibani Mngadi.
TimesLIVE recently ran a poll asking readers what they thought about the proposal.
The poll garnered more than 1,000 votes in less than 24 hours, with 52% of voters disagreeing with it, while 39% said those who are not vaccinated should not be allowed to buy booze.
Nine percent said they weren't bothered by the proposal because they don't drink.
On social media, readers were split, with some saying the proposal doesn't make any sense for an industry that has “been messed around continuously since lockdown started”.
“That does not make business sense. If only four of my 20 customers are vaccinated, why would I be prepared to lose 80% of my revenue, or is the government going to cover the shortfall?” asked Vey Khumalo.
Others said the proposal would see an increase in illicit booze trading and that some people would also see this as a business opportunity, to charge people to buy alcohol for them.
“So SA is going back to the passbook era? How exactly is that going to stop the buying of alcohol? It will only result in expanding the illegal trade and lose more tax money etc,” said Danny Eldridge.
