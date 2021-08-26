South Africa

Equipment failures cause deterioration in water quality in Tshwane

26 August 2021 - 08:38
The Temba water treatment plant has been temporarily shut down.
The Temba water treatment plant has been temporarily shut down.
Image: 123RF/Weerapat Kiatdumrong

Equipment failures at a water plant in Tshwane have led to a deterioration in the quality of water in parts of the city.

Tshwane MMC for utility services Phillip Nel said the Temba water treatment plant has been temporarily shut down.

Nel said the equipment failure mainly involved the granular-activated carbon-filtering system at the ozone plant.

“Repairs on the ozone plant are going very well, but the contractor is experiencing delays with the sourcing of parts to repair the granular-activated carbon-filtering system.

“This means that the water deteriorates further during the distribution system. We are currently busy with those repairs,” he said.

Nel said the City expected the repairs to be completed by Friday.

“These problems originate from neglected maintenance and also capacity building during previous decades,” Nel said.

Areas affected included Hammanskraal, Temba View, Suurman, Dipoye, Mashemong and surrounds.

“I need to advise those 40% of residents that receive water from the Temba water plant, even when the water is clear, it is not safe for drinking and cooking.”

In a statement on Wednesday, Rand Water also announced that it had implemented a stage 3 water restriction in some parts of the city in regions 1, 3 and 4.

The water utility implemented the restrictions after a drop in its reservoir water levels.

Nel said they had increased the number of water tankers to 70 to supply areas with water shortages.

TimesLIVE

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN:

Tough year for Joburg families as price hikes and lockdown hit hard

Joburgers have been forced to make lifestyle changes that are not limited purely to finances
News
3 days ago

Soweto canoe club overcomes local fears to get youngsters out on the water

In Soweto, a canoe club is overcoming local superstitions about being on water and giving young people kayaking skills that some hope could one day ...
News
6 days ago

Toxic blues: at last, cleanup of deadly Durban chemical spill begins

What with some of the compounds being widely banned, many are asking why the firm has taken so long to act
News
6 days ago

'There is not a single municipality we are proud of': NW premier-elect expected to step up

North West’s premier-to-be, Bushy Maape, 64, has a difficult job ahead of him - particularly reviving the deteriorating state of the province's ...
Politics
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. R350 grants are being paid from Wednesday: Seven of your questions about ... South Africa
  2. Approved for the R350 grant? Here's when you can collect your money at the post ... South Africa
  3. 'I want my wife back,' says man who won R8m PowerBall Plus jackpot South Africa
  4. No snowfall in Gauteng this week but prepare for a cold front: weather service ... South Africa
  5. Tussle of the towels: Mbalula and Ndlozi’s ‘meme battle’ has the internet in ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Malema lets accusations fly regarding IEC, Ramaphosa and SA banks
Visual timeline of Biden's 'chaotic' withdrawal from Afghanistan