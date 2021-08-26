Equipment failures cause deterioration in water quality in Tshwane

Equipment failures at a water plant in Tshwane have led to a deterioration in the quality of water in parts of the city.

Tshwane MMC for utility services Phillip Nel said the Temba water treatment plant has been temporarily shut down.

Nel said the equipment failure mainly involved the granular-activated carbon-filtering system at the ozone plant.

“Repairs on the ozone plant are going very well, but the contractor is experiencing delays with the sourcing of parts to repair the granular-activated carbon-filtering system.

“This means that the water deteriorates further during the distribution system. We are currently busy with those repairs,” he said.