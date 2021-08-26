Health minister Joe Phaahla places HPCSA CEO on suspension again

Motau’s lawyer Neville Gawula said he had received instructions to challenge the suspension.

“The reasons given for the suspension are not found in law. They were taken for other ulterior motives. The reasons centre on one question: whether Dr Motau was aware when he was still the head of the Department of Health in Free State that he was subject of an investigation?”

Gawula said Motau had engaged the Hawks and the provincial Treasury two years after he joined the Free State health department.

“Officials implicated were identified. At no stage was there inclination that our client was implicated. We only got to know that our client was implicated when he got a call on 31 July from the police informing him that a warrant of arrest has been issued against him.

“It would not be possible for him at the time of being interviewed for the position of CEO/ registrar that he ought to have disclosed that he was implicated or that he was involved in a criminal investigation,” Gawula said.

He said the minister had not considered Motau’s representations on the reasons he should not be suspended.

“We are going to court on an urgent basis to challenge the decision. We will ask the court to set aside the minister’s decision on legality,” said Gawula.

The HPCSA said Motau’s suspension was to maintain the integrity of the council while an investigation was conducted.

“Council will attend to this matter with the necessary caution, prudence and due diligence. Once the findings and recommendations have been concluded, council will consider them and make its final decision on the way forward,” the HPCSA said in a statement.

“Council and the management team remain committed to ensuring business continuity which underpins continuous performance of the organisation”, said Prof Simon Nemutandani, president of the HPCSA.

