South Africa

Lamola opposes bid by Mozambican forum to stop corruption-accused former minister from leaving SA

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
26 August 2021 - 21:17
Justice Minister Ronald Lamola has opposed an urgent application by a coalition of Mozambican organisations, which wants to interdict former Mozambican finance minister Manuel Chang from leaving SA for his home country.
Justice Minister Ronald Lamola has opposed an urgent application by a coalition of Mozambican organisations, which wants to interdict former Mozambican finance minister Manuel Chang from leaving SA for his home country.
Image: REUTERS/Shafiek Tassiem

Justice minister Ronald Lamola has opposed an application by a coalition of Mozambican civil society organisations seeking an urgent order to interdict former Mozambique finance minister Manuel Chang from leaving SA.

The application by Forum de Monitoria do Orcamento follows the decision by Lamola on Monday to extradite Chang to Mozambique, and not to the US, to face seven criminal charges including fraud by deception, money laundering and passive corruption.

Chang has been in prison since December 2018 after being arrested in SA at the request of the US, after it charged him for his alleged involvement in fraudulent loans worth billions to Mozambican state firms.

Both the US and Mozambique applied for Chang's extradition in early 2019.

After initially deciding to extradite Chang to Mozambique in May 2019, SA suspended its decision the next month.

This week, Lamola decided to extradite Chang to his home country after receiving representations that he had no immunity from prosecution. 

 The application by Forum de Monitoria do Orcamento, launched in the high court in Johannesburg, is in two parts.

Part A, an application to be heard on Friday, seeks to interdict Chang from leaving SA pending the finalisation of Part B of the application.

In Part B, the forum seeks the review and setting aside of the decision of Lamola to extradite Chang to Mozambique, and seeks that Chang be extradited to the US. The forum wants Chang to be prosecuted in the US because it does not believe that he will be prosecuted if he is extradited to Mozambique.

In its affidavit, the forum said it suspected Chang “will walk away with impunity” if he is extradited to Mozambique.

The justice minister, in an affidavit filed by director-general of the department of justice Doctor Mashabane, said this suspicion was not supported by any facts.

Mashaba said Chang has been indicted in Mozambique, is under a warrant of arrest issued by that country and is no longer immune from prosecution.

Mozambique also said there was no merit in the application by the forum.

In an affidavit, Busani Mabunda, an attorney of record for the government of Mozambique, said the allegation that no warrant of arrest has been issued against Chang by Mozambique — and therefore on this basis Chang would not stand trial — was not true.

“This is a fallacy because Mr Chang has already been indicted by the attorney-general (prosecution in Mozambique) to face trial in Mozambique for the offences mentioned in the indictment,” Mabunda said.

Mabunda said the forum ought to have brought an urgent review against Lamola's decision  given that Chang had been in detention for nearly three years in a foreign country where he is not due to stand trial.

“It is therefore in the interests of justice and expedition that Mr Chang be extradited to Mozambique without further undue delay.”

Mabunda proposed the court adjudicate on Part B as an urgent application to be heard and disposed of during the second or third week of September.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

SA to extradite former Mozambique finance minister to home country

The justice and correctional services ministry will extradite Mozambique's former finance minister Manuel Chang to his home country, and not to the ...
News
3 days ago

Extradition of former Mozambican finance minister Manuel Chang halted

In an order issued by the court on Wednesday, Lamola made an undertaking that Chang would not be extradited until judgment in the application is ...
News
23 hours ago

Mozambique to appeal South African ruling to set aside extradition of ex-finmin

Mozambique's government plans to appeal a South African court's decision to revoke the planned extradition of former finance minister Manuel Chang, ...
News
1 year ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. R350 grants are being paid from Wednesday: Seven of your questions about ... South Africa
  2. SABC suspends TV show anchor after 'inappropriate behaviour' complaint South Africa
  3. 'I want my wife back,' says man who won R8m PowerBall Plus jackpot South Africa
  4. Approved for the R350 grant? Here's when you can collect your money at the post ... South Africa
  5. No snowfall in Gauteng this week but prepare for a cold front: weather service ... South Africa

Latest Videos

KABUL EXPLOSION: Eyewitness describes massive blast as injured are rushed to ...
Western nations warn of terror threat at Kabul airport