POLL | Would you take back an ex who dumped you for being broke?

26 August 2021 - 13:06
Ithuba on Wednesday announced that the R8m jackpot winner had come forward to claim his winnings from the draw which took place on Tuesday August 10. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/tawhy

Would you take back a partner who left you because you had no money? Well, a Gauteng man plans to do just that after he won an R8m PowerBall Plus jackpot. 

TimesLIVE reported that the man and his wife separated earlier this year. He claimed she left him because he did not have enough money.

But now, he hopes, everything will change.

The man's winning ticket was purchased at Brazil Cafe in Pretoria North for R22.50 using the Quick Pick selection method. The winning numbers were 3, 12, 17, 37, 38 and the PowerBall 17.

The man's comments drew mixed reaction online, with many debating whether he was wise to be looking for #LoveBack.

While some claimed that love rules, others said he should take his winnings and run.

