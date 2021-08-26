POLL | Would you take back an ex who dumped you for being broke?

Would you take back a partner who left you because you had no money? Well, a Gauteng man plans to do just that after he won an R8m PowerBall Plus jackpot.

TimesLIVE reported that the man and his wife separated earlier this year. He claimed she left him because he did not have enough money.

But now, he hopes, everything will change.

The man's winning ticket was purchased at Brazil Cafe in Pretoria North for R22.50 using the Quick Pick selection method. The winning numbers were 3, 12, 17, 37, 38 and the PowerBall 17.