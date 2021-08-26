Pop-up vaccinations a 'win' for Gauteng, as province reaches 70,000 daily jabs

Gauteng premier David Makhura says taking vaccines to the unvaccinated is proving effective after the province administered 70,000 vaccines a day last Friday and on Tuesday.

He commended the over-18 cohort for giving the vaccine rollout much-needed momentum. The date of the vaccination of this group was pushed forward to last Friday. The government initially said over-18s would be eligible to register for the jab on September 1.

Makhura said the province will now aim for a new ambitious target of 100,000 vaccines daily to further drive up the vaccination figures.

According to the numbers shared by the premier on Wednesday, 2.1-million adults have been vaccinated so far in the province, with 1.1-million fully vaccinated.

About 50,000 adults were vaccinated at the weekend.