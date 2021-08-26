South Africa

SABC suspends TV show anchor after 'inappropriate behaviour' complaint

26 August 2021 - 15:18
Current affairs editor Mlunghisi Shivamba says the matter is receiving urgent attention. File photo.
Current affairs editor Mlunghisi Shivamba says the matter is receiving urgent attention. File photo.
Image: Waldo Swiegers

The SABC has suspended a current affairs television show host after a female member of the production team lodged a complaint of inappropriate behaviour towards her.

TimesLIVE has learnt that Rams Mabote, a former Metro FM talk show host who now anchors Media and Society – a current affairs show airing between 9am and 10am on Sundays on DStv channel 404 – is alleged to have touched the female colleague inappropriately during preparations for the show on August 15.

In e-mails seen by TimesLIVE, SABC bosses this week effectively put Mabote on suspension after they asked him not to report for duty pending an investigation into the matter.

“In the wake of the complaint that I have received and the sensitivity of the matter, I have taken a decision that you may not report for duty at Media and Society with immediate effect until further notice. This includes all engagements regarding Media and Society that are scheduled this week. We shall engage the services of a stand-in presenter until the finalisation of the matter.

“We are due to discuss the matter and or incident during the coming week and we shall communicate the outcomes soonest. May I assure you that the matter is receiving urgent attention,” wrote SABC news and current affairs editor Mlunghisi Shivamba.

Mabote declined to comment when approached on Thursday.

'This virus is vicious': Rams Mabote on his bruising battle with Covid-19

'This virus is vicious. It attacks every faculty,' writes media personality Rams Mabote.
News
2 months ago

The SABC had also not responded to requests for comment at the time of publication. Their response will be added to this article as soon as it's obtained.

A source close to Mabote said he was deeply aggrieved by the suspension and he would be insisting that all those present during the show's preparations on Sunday August 15 be subjected to lie detector tests.

The source said Mabote was also unhappy that he had been asked to stop reporting for duty even though he had not yet been presented with a formal charge.

Another source at the SABC said the claim against Mabote stemmed from a discussion he had with the production team before the show went on air. Mabote had suggested some amendments to the show’s script, and merely tapped the complainant on the shoulder during discussions with other colleagues, the source said.

When the complainant told Mabote that she did not want him touching her, sources said, he apologised immediately and the show went on air.

Another SABC insider suggested there was bad blood between Mabote and the Media and Society production team as he was prone to questioning the quality of scripts prepared for him.

A Mabote sympathiser said they were stunned by the nature of the allegations against him as he was running an NGO, Future Kings, that mentors young men on gender equality and the negative impact of toxic masculinity.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

SABC dismisses 'malicious' claims: 'There are no soldiers in our newsroom'

The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) has deployed soldiers to the SABC to protect journalists and not to interfere with its news operations, the ...
News
2 weeks ago

SABC after Hlaudi for millions — but he insists broadcaster 'owes' him R22m

The SABC is seeking payment of R850,000 from former group chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng for legal fees incurred by the public broadcaster ...
News
4 days ago

Ayanda Borotho slams people equating 'no evidence' to 'lying' in rape & GBV cases

"The fact that a woman and the justice system is unable to prove in a court of law that she was violated, raped or beaten does not automatically mean ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. R350 grants are being paid from Wednesday: Seven of your questions about ... South Africa
  2. Approved for the R350 grant? Here's when you can collect your money at the post ... South Africa
  3. 'I want my wife back,' says man who won R8m PowerBall Plus jackpot South Africa
  4. No snowfall in Gauteng this week but prepare for a cold front: weather service ... South Africa
  5. Zimbabwean political rivals put on a show at Hichilema inauguration Africa

Latest Videos

Malema lets accusations fly regarding IEC, Ramaphosa and SA banks
Visual timeline of Biden's 'chaotic' withdrawal from Afghanistan