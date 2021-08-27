Bakery bookkeeper feels the heat after 'kneading R11m out of Covid-19 Ters fund'

A bookkeeper from Umhlanga has appeared in the Durban magistrate’s court for allegedly swindling the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) Covid-19 temporary employer-employee relief scheme (Ters) out of R11m.

Lindelani Pert Gumede, 38, allegedly submitted fraudulent documents to claim the funds on behalf of four bakeries based in Gauteng between May 2020 and March 2021. He had acted as a private consultant to the bakeries.

“A warrant of arrest was issued for his apprehension, which led the Hawks’ serious corruption investigation team in Germiston to execute the warrant in Durban on Wednesday August 25,” said Hawks spokesperson Capt Ndivhuwo Mulamu.

“Among other items during Gumede’s apprehension, police seized luxurious vehicles and land allegedly bought with proceeds of crime.

“Hawks’ priority crime specialised investigation has secured a preservation order ... for further exploration.”

Gumede is facing charges of fraud and theft. He appeared in court on Thursday and was remanded in custody pending further investigation. The case was postponed to Tuesday for a formal bail application in the Palm Ridge specialised commercial crime court.

The department of employment and labour welcomed the arrest, saying on Friday: “The intended clients realised something was not fine after they were harangued by their employees for not paying them Ters monies they had claimed and, at this point, they reported the matter to the police.”

TimesLIVE