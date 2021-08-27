South Africa

Your Covid-19 questions answered

How long until we reach herd immunity?

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
27 August 2021 - 07:18
People queue for Covid-19 vaccinations in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town. File photo.
People queue for Covid-19 vaccinations in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander

As Gauteng premier David Makhura sets a goal to vaccinate 100,000 people a day, many have asked how long that target will need to be maintained before SA reaches herd immunity.

The government set a target to vaccinate 40 million people, or 67% of the population, to reach the point where enough people are immune to the coronavirus to prevent it spreading unchecked.

To date SA has vaccinated 11.6-million citizens, which is 29% of the goal.

Last week vaccinations were opened to all citizens over the age of 18, and government introduced several initiatives to get the vaccine “to the people”. This includes providing free transport to vaccination sites and pop up vaccination sites in high-traffic locations.

Using statistics from the government’s Covid-19 vaccine data dashboard, SA has on average administered about 165,000 jabs a day over the last week, including weekends.

According to a vaccine calculator developed by Media Hack., if this trend continues we could reach herd immunity by May next year.

If Makhura’s goal is reached, adding 30,000 to that provincial trend daily, we could reach herd immunity by March 2022.

However, Wits University professor of vaccinology Dr Shabir Madhi recently warned that herd immunity may be far off.

“The thinking was that the pandemic would ebb and then mostly fade once a chunk of the population, possibly 60% to 70%, was vaccinated or had resistance through a previous infection.

“However, new variants like Delta, which are more transmissible and have been shown to evade these protections in some cases, are lifting the bar for herd immunity to near impossibly high levels,” he said.

MORE OF YOUR COVID-19 QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

Could I get more sick from Covid-19 if I smoke cigarettes?

Cigarette smoking increases the risk of more severe illness from Covid-19, which could result in hospitalisation, the need for intensive care, or ...
News
1 day ago

Can I choose which vaccine I would like to get?

What vaccine you get depends on where you live and whether you are part of a special group or not.
News
1 week ago

How do I know when I have recovered from Covid-19?

Patients who are asymptomatic can move out of isolation after the mandatory 10 days.
News
1 week ago

I have been vaccinated, how likely am I to be reinfected with Covid-19?

Unvaccinated people who previously had Covid-19 are more than twice as likely to be reinfected than people who were fully vaccinated after initially ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. R350 grants are being paid from Wednesday: Seven of your questions about ... South Africa
  2. SABC suspends TV show anchor after 'inappropriate behaviour' complaint South Africa
  3. 'I want my wife back,' says man who won R8m PowerBall Plus jackpot South Africa
  4. Approved for the R350 grant? Here's when you can collect your money at the post ... South Africa
  5. Zimbabwean political rivals put on a show at Hichilema inauguration Africa

Latest Videos

KABUL EXPLOSION: Eyewitness describes massive blast as injured are rushed to ...
Western nations warn of terror threat at Kabul airport