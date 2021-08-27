South Africa

One killed, 21 injured in multi-vehicle crash at Majuba Pass in KZN

27 August 2021 - 20:31 By TimesLIVE
A person was killed and 21 others were injured when multiple vehicles collided on the N11 at Majuba Pass in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday.
Image: 123RF/ Pumidol Leelerdsakulvong

One person was killed and 21 others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on the N11 at Amajuba Pass in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Friday afternoon.

“The crash involves a minibus, truck and several cars are involved in the crash. Sadly one person has sustained fatal injuries in this crash,” KwaZulu-Natal emergency medical services spokesperson Robert McKenzie said.

He said the patients treated by paramedics had injuries which range from serious to minor.

“The exact cause of the crash is not known at this stage and is being investigated by the police,” McKenzie said.

TimesLIVE

