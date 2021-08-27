Police officer shot dead in Thembisa shop

A female officer was shot dead in a shop in Thembisa, Ekurhuleni, on Thursday.

The shooting happened in full view of people in daylight.

TimesLIVE understands the incident was caught on CCTV footage and shows brazen gunmen approach the officer, identified as Sgt Sharon Mogale, while she waited for her colleague who was at the till to complete her purchase.

A police spokesperson said: “The suspects shot officer Mogale in the head before making off with her and her colleague’s service pistols.”

The female officer with her was unharmed.

The police are investigating the murder.

Police minister Bheki Cele visited Mogale’s family and was expected to visit her colleague.

TimesLIVE