POLL | Should popular figures reveal whether they've been vaccinated?

“It's a personal matter. We can't be asking each other those types of questions. All we are saying is that we need vaccines from China, Russia and Cuba. All vaccine that is proven to be effective must come to SA.

“Don't ask us whether we took the vaccine or not because the next question will be 'which one?'” said Malema.

He did, however, encourage the youth to get vaccinated.

“We want people to take the vaccine. The youth must take the vaccine. It is upon individuals to decide if they want to disclose whether they have been vaccinated or not. It's not for the EFF to announce,” he added.