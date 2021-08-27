South Africa

POLL | Should popular figures reveal whether they've been vaccinated?

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
27 August 2021 - 13:00
EFF leader Julius Malema sparked debate this week with his comments about vaccines. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell/Sunday Times

Julius Malema's refusal to disclose whether he has been vaccinated has sparked debate.

The EFF leader said it was a personal choice and party leadership did not want to be labelled as “influencers of the Western vaccine”.

“It's a personal matter. We can't be asking each other those types of questions. All we are saying is that we need vaccines from China, Russia and Cuba. All vaccine that is proven to be effective must come to SA.

“Don't ask us whether we took the vaccine or not because the next question will be 'which one?'” said Malema.

He did, however, encourage the youth to get vaccinated. 

“We want people to take the vaccine. The youth must take the vaccine. It is upon individuals to decide if they want to disclose whether they have been vaccinated or not. It's not for the EFF to announce,” he added. 

Social media users were divided on Malema's stance, with some saying he should “lead by example” and “show his supporters they should be vaccinated”.

Others backed Malema, saying it was no one's business whether he had got the vaccine.

It comes as several politicians and entertainment personalities, including Sho Madjozi, shared pictures of themselves getting the jab over the past few months.

READ MORE:

Malema won't say whether he has been vaccinated, but urges the youth to get the jab

Malema said the party leadership does not want to be labelled as “influencers of the Western vaccine."
Politics
1 day ago

EDITORIAL | Julius, cut the rhetoric and point-scoring and put your people first

By refusing to say whether he has been vaccinated, Malema is hindering the rollout and putting people’s lives at risk
Opinion & Analysis
19 hours ago

'Mjolo slaps better when protected': Limpopo health department's vaccine advice gets tongues wagging

"Mjolo (dating) slaps better when protected," reads the Limpopo department of health's latest campaign urging people to get vaccinated.
News
1 day ago
