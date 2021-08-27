South Africa

Seven arrests in Babita Deokaran murder, top police team seizes two firearms

Graeme Hosken Senior reporter
27 August 2021 - 10:04
Murdered Gauteng department of health finance official Babita Deokaran was due to be a witness in an investigation into personal protective equipment purchase irregularities.
Murdered Gauteng department of health finance official Babita Deokaran was due to be a witness in an investigation into personal protective equipment purchase irregularities.
Image: Supplied

Seven suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of senior Gauteng health department finance official Babita Deokaran.

Deokaran, 53, died in a hail of bullets on Monday morning in Mondeor, south of Johannesburg.

Police spokesperson Col Brenda Muridili said the Gauteng Serious and Violent Crimes Unit in collaboration with Johannesburg K9, Johannesburg East Crime Intelligence, Fidelity Specialised Services and Community Active Protection received information and conducted a takedown operation of the suspects in Johannesburg.

She said during the arrests, police recovered two firearms and two vehicles.

“The team of experienced investigators caught a break in the case when they received information from Crime Intelligence officers that led to the arrest of the suspects .”

Muridili said the Hawks were investigating the murder and the suspects would appear in court soon.

National police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole commended the investigating team’s breakthrough in the case.

“I am confident the Hawks will work tirelessly to ensure justice is served,” said Sitole.

It emerged after Deokaran’s death that she had been lined up as a witness in the Special Investigating Unit’s probe into Covid-19 personal protective equipment purchase irregularities.

She was also a key witness in an investigation run from Gauteng premier David Mkhura’s office.

Speaking to TimesLIVE on Tuesday, Makhura’s spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga  said: “Babita played a crucial role in the investigation. She provided key information into how certain tenders were awarded.

“She was part of a group of officials who stepped up and said they were not prepared to allow what was happening to continue.”

Mhaga divulged that Deokaran had testified against certain individuals, including in their disciplinary hearings.

Makhura, describing Deokaran as an “exemplary public servant”, tweeted earlier on Friday that a breakthrough was imminent in the case. 

He vowed: “The corrupt elements in government who collude with rogue business to rig tenders have nowhere to hide. Looters shall not win.”

TimesLIVE

RELATED ARTICLES:

‘You died a hero’: tears flow as corruption buster Deokaran laid to rest

Witness in an investigation into Gauteng PPE irregularities gets moving send-off
News
17 hours ago

EDITORIAL | Babita Deokaran’s death cannot be written off as collateral damage

People who have the courage to step forward as witnesses against crime and corruption deserve full protection
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Slain Gauteng health official was an SIU witness in PPE investigation

Senior Gauteng health department financial officer Babita Deokaran, who was gunned down outside her Johannesburg South home on Monday, was a witness ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. R350 grants are being paid from Wednesday: Seven of your questions about ... South Africa
  2. SABC suspends TV show anchor after 'inappropriate behaviour' complaint South Africa
  3. 'I want my wife back,' says man who won R8m PowerBall Plus jackpot South Africa
  4. Approved for the R350 grant? Here's when you can collect your money at the post ... South Africa
  5. Zimbabwean political rivals put on a show at Hichilema inauguration Africa

Latest Videos

KABUL EXPLOSION: Eyewitness describes massive blast as injured are rushed to ...
Western nations warn of terror threat at Kabul airport