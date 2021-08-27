The deadly cost of union membership in North West

The meeting comes just three days after Malibongwe Mdazo, a Numsa campaigner and organiser, was assassinated in broad daylight at the office of the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) in Rustenburg. The hitmen fired at least 10 bullets.

“Mdazo was a strong comrade, he had influence,” says Numsa official Enock Manyoni, who worked with Mdazo on recruiting members for the union among contractors at Implats. “He was a good campaigner and organiser.”

Mdazo’s murder took place amid fierce competition between Numsa and its rival at Implats, the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu). He joined Numsa after being dismissed from Amcu, where he had been a regional deputy chairperson, for “serious misconduct”.

Amcu general secretary Jeffrey Mphahlele will not say what the misconduct involved.

Needed to be silenced

Mdazo rose through Amcu’s ranks after the Marikana massacre in 2012, having left the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) around the time of the wildcat strike at Lonmin that took place amid competition over bargaining rights at Lonmin, and resulted in the police killing 34 workers and injuring 78 on August 16 2021.

Amcu has been the dominant union at Lonmin and Implats operations since, but there has been dissatisfaction with it among the workers who fall under contractors at the mines and Numsa has been working hard to bring them into its fold.

Numsa’s national spokesperson, Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, says Mdazo’s assassination “was to silence him ... He organised thousands of workers at Implats. His murder is directly tied to his activities of organising workers in the mining sector.”

Vukile Mbokodwana, 56, known to his comrades as Madala, is a long-time friend of Mdazo. He says Mdazo had been recruiting workers who felt betrayed by Amcu. Their dissatisfaction stems from a deal Amcu had negotiated with Implats in 2014 that benefited the company’s permanently employed workers but not those who work for contractors, even if they perform similar duties.

“Those who are under contractors went on strike [in 2014] and nothing was negotiated for them. It has been over eight years now that workers who are under Amcu have not benefited from the mine,” explains Madala. “We asked workers under contractors to come join Numsa, especially workers under contractors who earn around R6,000 while permanent staff earn more than R13,000.”