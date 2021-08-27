Women master the art of achieving a greener future

The Noziqamo recycling project in Motherwell, a crowded township in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape, is run from four rusty shipping containers on open ground.

It was originally meant to be a sewing and knitting initiative that would empower women in the impoverished area. But, concerned about the pollution and litter around them, its members’ focus evolved as they set out to clean their environment.

Armed with plastic bags, masks and gloves, they started picking up rubbish from fields and dump sites across the large township.

Realising the need to reuse some of the waste, the group asked for help from environmental organisations including the Zwartkops Conservancy and Sustainable Seas Trust, which held workshops to teach them about recycling and upcycling. This has meant they can combine their craft skills with eco-friendly initiatives.

“The workshops helped us a lot because we learnt so much. We have also become instructors and we sometimes travel to Limpopo and Johannesburg to facilitate workshops,” said Thenjiwe Jacobs, 62.