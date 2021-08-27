Young adults give vaccine rollout a shot in the arm

The enthusiasm among younger South Africans to be vaccinated has driven the daily numbers up again, with the average number of vaccinations topping 240,000 daily this week after the rollout opened to all adults, health minister Dr Joe Phaahla said on Friday.

More than 560,000 people aged 18 to 34 registered for vaccination on the first day they were eligible, August 20, and 81,000 of them were vaccinated on the same day.

“The response of the young people has been quite overwhelming,” said Phaahla.

“Even on the weekend, our numbers went much higher.”

The most populous provinces are leading the charge in giving younger adults shots: Gauteng has 158,000 younger adults inoculated, followed by the Western Cape with 106,000 and KwaZulu-Natal at 83,000.