South Africa

Flisp scheme opens door to home-ownership for young people

28 August 2021 - 10:09
New home owner Belinda Brink with Western Cape human settlements MEC Tertuis Simmers during the handover of the Flisp homes on August 27 2021.
Image: Supplied

Six Cape Town residents are the latest owners of new homes under the Western Cape's  finance linked individual subsidy programme (Flisp).

Human settlements MEC Tertuis Simmers handed over six homes to beneficiaries in Conifers, Blue Downs, on Friday.

The homes are among 269 Flisp houses built in the area for households whose monthly incomes are between R3,501 and R15,000. 

According to Simmers, the programme is meant for first-time home buyers. The subsidy is paid to the buyer’s bank and reduces the monthly bond repayments, making the home affordable.

“I’d like to congratulate each recipient that moved into their homes today,” said Simmers.

One of the homes built through the finance linked individual subsidy programme in Blue Downs, Cape Town.
Image: Supplied

“To see the happiness on their faces brought me great joy. Through Flisp, we’ve been able to ensure that our residents at this young age can become legal homeowners.”

One the beneficiaries, Belinda Brink, 26, said: “Being a property owner at this age is a privilege and I thank God for this amazing blessing and opportunity.

“Flisp has helped me tremendously and it has placed me in a position where I can now comfortably pay my monthly bond. This is an exciting period in my life.” 

TimesLIVE

