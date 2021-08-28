Flisp scheme opens door to home-ownership for young people

Six Cape Town residents are the latest owners of new homes under the Western Cape's finance linked individual subsidy programme (Flisp).

Human settlements MEC Tertuis Simmers handed over six homes to beneficiaries in Conifers, Blue Downs, on Friday.

The homes are among 269 Flisp houses built in the area for households whose monthly incomes are between R3,501 and R15,000.

According to Simmers, the programme is meant for first-time home buyers. The subsidy is paid to the buyer’s bank and reduces the monthly bond repayments, making the home affordable.

“I’d like to congratulate each recipient that moved into their homes today,” said Simmers.