KZN's cold spell has brought power loss and equipment failure, says Eskom

28 August 2021 - 12:47
Image: 123RF / beercrafter

KwaZulu-Natal's inclement weather has resulted in equipment failure and power loss across the province, Eskom said on Saturday.

Residents woke on Saturday to heavy downpours and cold temperatures, which prompted the eThekwini municipality to close all beaches.

In a statement on Twitter, Eskom said: “Eskom is experiencing a high volume of electricity faults across the province due to the current cold and rainy weather.

“Though there is enough generation capacity, the high electricity usage is leading to the overloading of networks, resulting in equipment failure and power loss.

“Customers are urged to manage the amount of electricity used in order to reduce faults caused by overloading.”

Eskom said it would try to restore power as quickly as possible, but warned delays may be experienced because of “high volumes”.

“Eskom apologises for any inconvenience and reminds those affected by the loss of supply to treat all electrical installations as live and dangerous, as electricity supply maybe switched on without notice.”

