SA's excess deaths to hit 250,000 mark in the Covid-19 cataclysm

The number of “excess deaths” since Covid-19 got a grip on SA is poised to pass the 250,000 mark.

This week's estimate from the SA Medical Research Council said there had been 244,846 mortalities beyond what historical trends predicted.

The count went up to Aug. 21, when the previous week yielded 850 excess deaths per day from natural causes.

If excess mortality continued at the same rate this week, the 250,000 mark would have been passed on Friday.