What you said: Zuma is not being discriminated against by judiciary

Most TimesLIVE readers believe the judiciary is not out to get former president Jacob Zuma.

This follows a recent report by the Sunday Times that the ANC’s KwaZulu-Natal provincial executive committee accused judges of favouring President Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration while being biased against Zuma.

The committee is led by chairperson and premier Sihle Zikalala and provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli.

It lashed out at the judiciary, accusing judges of taking sides in political battles, and echoed statements by Zuma’s supporters that he was jailed without trial.

This week TimesLIVE asked readers if they believe the judiciary was biased against Zuma.

While 15% said it was evident, most (85%) said it was quite the opposite.