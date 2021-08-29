South Africa

Mass shooting in Umlazi leaves six dead

29 August 2021 - 15:33
Six people have been shot dead in Umlazi south of Durban. Stock photo.
Six people have been shot dead in Umlazi south of Durban. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/123RF Premium

KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating six cases of murder after a mass shooting on Saturday night in an informal settlement in U-section in Umlazi, south of Durban.

The victims, believed to be aged between 14 and 28, included two women.

Police spokesperson Jay Naicker said four people were declared dead at the scene while another two died in hospital.

“Information at the scene from residents in the area indicates that the six individuals were involved in criminality in the area and it is suspected that they were killed by their rivals,” he said.

Naicker said police were called to the scene on Saturday night after residents of the informal settlement reported gunshots in the area.

“On arrival at the scene, police found the bodies of four individuals who had sustained gunshot wounds. They were also informed that another two people were taken to the Prince Mshiyeni Hospital. This was confirmed by police officers who attended to the scene as they discovered that the bodies of two other people are at the hospital,” he said.

TimesLIVE

MORE

Police officer shot dead in Thembisa shop

A female officer was shot dead in a shop in Thembisa, Ekurhuleni, on Thursday.
News
2 days ago

WATCH | Memorial unveiled for Nathaniel Julies a year after shooting

"That the big politicians in charge have forgotten about Nathaniel, this community and others like it, is a sin which they will one day have to ...
News
2 days ago

Two men shot dead, another injured, in Nelspruit attack

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Manamela has condemned the fatal shooting of two men in Nelspruit on Sunday.
News
5 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Thousands haven’t claimed their R350 grant from last time — Here’s how to check ... South Africa
  2. SABC suspends TV show anchor after 'inappropriate behaviour' complaint South Africa
  3. A teacher retirement wave is about to hit SA: what it means for class size South Africa
  4. Heritage steam engines trade rail for road to get to new home South Africa
  5. Durban closes beaches in anticipation of 'intense cold front' South Africa

Latest Videos

'We will hunt you down': Biden vows to punish Kabul suicide attacks which ...
KABUL EXPLOSION: Eyewitness describes massive blast as injured are rushed to ...