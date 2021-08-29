South Africa

Neighbour stabs Northern Cape woman to death in fight over R350 Covid-19 grant

29 August 2021 - 16:29 By TimesLIVE
A woman was stabbed to death in the Galeshewe township in Kimberley in the Northern Cape.
A woman was stabbed to death in the Galeshewe township in Kimberley in the Northern Cape.
Image: Masi Losi

A Galeshewe woman was stabbed to death on Friday by her neighbour during an argument over the R350 Covid-19 grant, Northern Cape police said on Sunday.

It is believed that the woman, 47, had applied for the social relief of distress (SRD) grant on her 56-year-old neighbour’s behalf, said Capt Bashoabile Kale.

“It is alleged that the suspect and the deceased had a quarrel about the grant. The suspect was under the impression that the deceased had received the grant after she had applied for it on his behalf. The suspect believed the deceased was using the money for her own benefit. An altercation broke out and the deceased was stabbed in the process,” said Kale.

“The suspect was arrested and charged with murder. He will appear in the Galeshewe magistrate’s court soon.”

READ MORE

Mass shooting in Umlazi leaves six dead

KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating six cases of murder after a mass shooting on Saturday night in an informal settlement in U-section in Umlazi, ...
News
2 hours ago

Police officer shot dead in Thembisa shop

A female officer was shot dead in a shop in Thembisa, Ekurhuleni, on Thursday.
News
2 days ago

Man arrested after body of woman allegedly found in his shack

A 30-year-old man was arrested after the body of a woman was allegedly found in his shack in the Eastern Cape on Sunday, police said.
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Thousands haven’t claimed their R350 grant from last time — Here’s how to check ... South Africa
  2. SABC suspends TV show anchor after 'inappropriate behaviour' complaint South Africa
  3. A teacher retirement wave is about to hit SA: what it means for class size South Africa
  4. Heritage steam engines trade rail for road to get to new home South Africa
  5. Durban closes beaches in anticipation of 'intense cold front' South Africa

Latest Videos

'We will hunt you down': Biden vows to punish Kabul suicide attacks which ...
KABUL EXPLOSION: Eyewitness describes massive blast as injured are rushed to ...