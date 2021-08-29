Neighbour stabs Northern Cape woman to death in fight over R350 Covid-19 grant

A Galeshewe woman was stabbed to death on Friday by her neighbour during an argument over the R350 Covid-19 grant, Northern Cape police said on Sunday.

It is believed that the woman, 47, had applied for the social relief of distress (SRD) grant on her 56-year-old neighbour’s behalf, said Capt Bashoabile Kale.

“It is alleged that the suspect and the deceased had a quarrel about the grant. The suspect was under the impression that the deceased had received the grant after she had applied for it on his behalf. The suspect believed the deceased was using the money for her own benefit. An altercation broke out and the deceased was stabbed in the process,” said Kale.

“The suspect was arrested and charged with murder. He will appear in the Galeshewe magistrate’s court soon.”