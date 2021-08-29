Solly Malatsi and Makashule Gana raise more than R350k for poor communities

DA Gauteng MPL Makashule Gana and former party spokesperson Solly Malatsi have raised more than R350,000 with a fundraising run to “keep children in school”.

The friends announced the initiative in June, revealing they would run 500km from Soweto in Gauteng to Tzaneen in Limpopo to raise funds for uniforms and sanitary pads for children living in poverty.

The campaign, called The Home Run, went off without a hitch and the pair clocked up 523km.

They did not raise the R500,000 goal by the end of the race but put out a request to supporters to help them reach their target.