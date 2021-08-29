South Africa

Three suspects to appear in court in Paarl for gang-related murders

29 August 2021 - 17:39
Three suspects are due to appear in the Paarl magistrate's court for a gang-related murder and attempted murder.
Three suspects are due to appear at the Paarl magistrate's court in the Western Cape on Monday for three gang-related murders and one attempted murder.

According to the police, the men, who are in their 20s, were arrested in the early hours of Saturday.

“Reports indicate that police were summoned to the scene in Rocky Street, Paarl East, where four men had been shot by gunmen,” said police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa.

She said when police arrived at the scene, they foundthree of the victims were already dead and the fourth one seriously injured.

“The suspects, aged 22, 23 and 26, with links to gangs were subsequently arrested later on Saturday,” Potelwa said.

He said police are continuing to monitor the area in case of further incidents.

