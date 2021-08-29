South Africa

Western Cape police seize R500,000 worth of stolen sheep livers

29 August 2021 - 16:55
Western Cape police have clamped down on sheep liver thieves.
Image: ROMAN NEDOSHKOVSKIY/123RF

Western Cape police have arrested 15 suspects for allegedly stealing sheep livers worth R500,000.

“Members of Maitland Flying Squad followed up information after they were informed that people are departing from an address in Philippi area with boxes,” said police spokesperson Capt FC van Wyk.

He said police went to the address and saw a truck, a bakkie and SUV vehicles leaving the premises with boxes of sheep livers. After investigating, they discovered that a truck with boxes of sheep livers had been stolen in Killarney Industrial area.

“The load was delivered in Philippi, where people collected the boxes again.

"[A total of] 2,225 boxes of sheep livers were seized with a value of R500,000‬,” Van Wyk said.

He said the suspects, aged between 25 and 35, would appear at the Philippi magistrate's court on Monday.

TimesLIVE

