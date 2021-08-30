Angie Motshekga urges law-abiding citizens to take a stand against GBV

As Women’s Month draws to a close, basic education minister Angie Motshekga has urged citizens to report abuse and gender-based (GBV) violence against women and children.

She said the killings of Fort Hare student Nosicelo Mtebeni and Gauteng health department corruption-buster Babita Deokaran were disturbing and called on society to take a continued stance against GBV beyond Women’s Month.

Motshekga said it was unfortunate the killings happened during a month in which women were supposed to be protected.

“I wish to implore all law-abiding citizens to deplore such monstrous crimes and allow the law to take its course. Let’s all speak against GBV everywhere it shows its ugly head. Let us act against it by using all the platforms available to us. As we come to the end of Women’s Month, we must continue to advocate for harmony, understanding and co-operation as a society,” said Motsgekga.

Her plea comes as South Africans reel from the murder of Mtebeni, 23, who was mutilated and her body parts discovered in a suitcase and a plastic bag two weeks ago.

The shocking crime was met with public outcry as many demanded justice for the fourth year law student.

Alutha Pasile, 25, made a brief court appearance in front of magistrate Rochelle Sam last Monday and abandoned his bail bid.

Deokaran was gunned down outside her Winchester Hills home, south of Johannesburg, last week when she was returning from dropping her child at school.

She was a long-time whistle-blower who had exposed alleged irregularity and corruption in the provincial health department.

TimesLIVE reported seven suspects arrested in connection with her murder are expected to appear in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Monday.