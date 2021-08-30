Bishop Zondo’s rape trial delayed again as cleric changes lawyers

The rape and sexual assault trial of Bishop Stephen Bafana Zondo, which was scheduled to start in the high court in Pretoria on Monday, has been delayed again.

This after Zondo changed his legal representation at the 11th hour.

The court heard Zondo had terminated the mandate of his previous lawyer on Wednesday, two days after court proceedings were postponed to allow them to consult with witnesses and go through more than 200 pages of evidence brought by the state.

Following the latest turn of events, the proceedings were adjourned to September 14.

The Rivers of Living Waters Ministries head is accused of raping seven women and trying to bribe one into dropping a case.