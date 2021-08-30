Covid-19 infections on the rise in KZN — here’s what is being done to prevent further spread

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala said on Sunday the provincial government was faced with the challenge of rising Covid-19 infections.

He said the provincial government had also noted a worrying trend of children getting infected with Covid-19 during the third wave.

Cumulative cases in KwaZulu-Natal stand at 476,193, according to the latest figures from the health department.

Here’s how the province is strengthening its fight against Covid-19:

Extending contracts for health workers

Zikalala said the employment contracts of healthcare workers in the province will be extended by a further six months to run until March next year to help strengthen the province’s fight against the coronavirus.

“More than 15,000 staff members — including nurses, administrative clerks, data capturers and general orderlies, — will be retained to lead provincial efforts to defeat Covid-19 so we ultimately achieve population immunity,” said Zikalala.

Vaccinations

To achieve herd immunity, the province needs to administer 7,5 million vaccinations. Zikalala commended efforts by the province which have seen the vaccination of more than million eligible adults.

“Our target is to reach 60,000 daily vaccinations which could help us reach our target by the end of March next year. This will allow us to firmly focus on the task of rebuilding the economy and saving jobs.”