Covid-19 LIVE UPDATES | New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine

August 30 2021 - 08:00

Covid-19 infections on the rise in KZN — here’s what is being done to prevent further spread

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala said on Sunday the provincial government was faced with the challenge of rising Covid-19 infections.

He said the provincial government had also noted a worrying trend of children getting infected with Covid-19 during the third wave.

Cumulative cases in KwaZulu-Natal stand at 476,193, according to the latest figures from the health department.

Here’s how the province is strengthening its fight against Covid-19: