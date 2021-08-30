Covid-19 LIVE UPDATES | New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine
August 30 2021 - 08:00
Covid-19 infections on the rise in KZN — here’s what is being done to prevent further spread
KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala said on Sunday the provincial government was faced with the challenge of rising Covid-19 infections.
He said the provincial government had also noted a worrying trend of children getting infected with Covid-19 during the third wave.
Cumulative cases in KwaZulu-Natal stand at 476,193, according to the latest figures from the health department.
Here’s how the province is strengthening its fight against Covid-19:
August 30 2021 - 07:00
Where can I volunteer to assist with the vaccine rollout?
The health department is running a programme in which citizens can volunteer to assist with the vaccine rollout at designated sites.
The Vaccine4HealthCare Workers platform has provided a registration portal for people to register as volunteers at vaccination sites.
The volunteer initiative was initially for healthcare workers who received their vaccine jabs via the Sisonke trial and wanted to give back.
Any interested citizens can now register to help government ramp up the vaccine rollout.
August 30 2021 - 06:45
Losing a year is like losing fingers, says Angie, who still wants distancing rule reduced
Basic education minister Angie Motshekga is still determined to reduce the social distancing requirement in primary schools from 1m to half a metre so more children can attend classes daily.
This comes despite a rejection by teacher unions of her proposal early this month.
Giving an update on the basic education sector’s response to the affect of Covid-19 on schooling during a media briefing on Sunday, she said they did not ask the department of health for a further reduction from 1m to 0.5m because of high levels of infection in the third wave.
“We hoped we could get 0.5m for the foundation phase [grades R to 3] to create more space because when they play at home they play head to head. But the third wave discouraged us from even pursuing the half-metre because in some areas there’s still high levels of infections.”
August 30 2021 - 06:24
New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine
New Zealand on Monday reported what authorities said was the country's first recorded death linked to the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.
The information was released by the health ministry following a review by an independent Covid-19 vaccine safety monitoring board of the death of a woman after receiving the vaccine. The ministry's statement did not give the woman's age.
The board considered that the woman’s death was due to myocarditis, which is known to be a rare side effect of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, the statement said. Myocarditis is an inflammation of the heart muscle that can limit the organ's ability to pump blood and can cause changes in heartbeat rhythms.
August 30 2021 - 06:00
Japan's Gunma prefecture reports contaminant in Moderna Covid-19 vaccine
A contaminant was found in Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine on Sunday in Japan's Gunma prefecture, near Tokyo, the latest such case in the country involving the US company's vaccines.
A tiny, black substance was found in a Moderna Inc vaccine vial, prompting the prefecture to suspend inoculation using vaccines from the Moderna lot from which the vial had come, a Gunma prefecture official said.
Japan's health ministry said on Saturday two people died after receiving Moderna's vaccine shots that were among lots later suspended following the discovery of contaminants.
The government had said that no safety or efficacy issues had been identified and that the suspension was a precaution. The causes of death are being investigated.
Last week, Japan halted the use of 1.63 million Moderna doses, shipped to 863 vaccination centres nationwide, after the domestic distributor, Takeda Pharmaceutical, received reports of contaminants in some vials.
Moderna and Spanish pharma company Rovi, which bottles Moderna vaccines for markets other than the United States, had said at the time that the contamination could be due to a manufacturing issue in one of Rovi's production lines.
The vaccine in question in Gunma is from a Moderna lot that is different from those whose use has already been suspended, the Gunma official said.
Vaccines from the same lot have been administered to 4,575 people in Gunma, but the prefecture has heard no reports of ill health, the official said.
Contaminants were found in Moderna vaccines in Japan's southern prefecture of Okinawa, as well.
Reuters
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 45,534 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 7,740 new cases, which represents a 17.0% positivity rate. A further 134 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 81,595 to date. Read more https://t.co/Af7SGndYoV pic.twitter.com/MtF1ukInKv— NICD (@nicd_sa) August 29, 2021