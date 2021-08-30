Covid-19 ‘Wuhan lab leak theory’ is a fabrication, says China’s ambassador to SA

The Embassy of China in SA has described the “Wuhan lab leak theory” regarding the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic as a complete fabrication.

The embassy held a virtual briefing to address the issue on Monday.

China’s ambassador to SA Chen Xiaodong said the country had nothing to hide and had been open and transparent about origin-tracing.

He said the US government wanted to use origin-tracing to smear and attack China.

“The Chinese invited the World Health Organisation (WHO) twice, in July last year and March this year respectively, for origin-tracing in China and we fully supported the WHO expert team’s work.

“During the trips, the Chinese side made every effort to organise and co-ordinate among relevant departments to meet the requirements of WHO experts on their visit.

“A number of experts on the team said they visited all the places they wanted to visit, and met with everyone they wanted to meet. During the team’s visits to China, the Chinese side presented all the key raw data in great detail. This includes patient data from 174 early cases,” said Xiaodong.