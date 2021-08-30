Exam blunder means Eastern Cape matrics will have to rewrite accounting paper

Matric pupils in the Eastern Cape will have to rewrite the accounting paper that was written on Monday after it was discovered that it was identical to the one set for last year’s final exams.

The provincial education head of department, Naledi Mbude, confirmed to TimesLIVE that an exams official has been suspended for giving the wrong file to the company responsible for the printing of the accounting paper.

The province’s matrics started writing the 2021 National Senior Certificate preparatory exams last Thursday.

Mbude said that the official took the file, which was in a folder, to the printers without confirming which file needed to be printed.

“He was given a warning letter. This was the first time it happened. We are human beings and people make mistakes but it was an expensive mistake,” said Mbude.