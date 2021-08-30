JMPD officer 'viciously assaulted' by 'speeding' 24-year-old motorist

A female JMPD officer from the K9 unit was allegedly viciously assaulted while arresting a 24-year-old motorist for speeding and skipping a red traffic light at the weekend.

The motorist also allegedly “attempted to brazenly bump into a JMPD patrol vehicle after being pursued and stopped by the officer”, according to a statement on Monday by the office of Johannesburg MMC for public safety Mally Mokoena.

Mokoena condemned the attack.

“After being asked to step out of his vehicle, the 24-year-old suspect pounced on the officer, strangling her, then hurled her to the ground and proceeded to kick her in the face,” read the statement.

“This unrestrained battering was accompanied by racial slurs as well as vulgar and derogatory name-calling. The suspect further made death threats against the officer.”