Lawyer for ex-MEC Qedani Mahlangu accuses Life Esidimeni of price gouging

The legal representative for former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu has accused the Life Esidimeni group of price gouging and rendering the provincial health department unable to afford its fees.

Advocate Laurence Hodes, who was speaking at the Life Esidimeni inquest on Monday, took the court through the increases in fees during the Life Esidimeni contract with the department between 2011 and 2015.

He said the department was paying R209m in the 2011/2012 financial year for 2,000 patients and this increased to R224m in the 2012/2013 financial year. Then in the 2013/2014 financial year it cost the department R235m and by the 2014/2015 financial year it cost the department R323m.

The inquest is investigating whether there can be any criminal liability for the deaths of 144 mental healthcare patients who were transferred to ill-equipped facilities after the department terminated the contract in 2015.

Dr Morgan Mkhatshwa, former MD of Life Esidimeni, denied the price gouging and said it was in line with the increasing cost of living in general.

“The rate or tariff increases were renegotiated on a year-on-year basis. Life Esidimeni did not have any control over the escalations that were caused by CPI [consumer price index]," said Mkhatshwa.