POLL | Do you know anyone who has collected the R350 grant?

More than 10- million people have applied for the R350 Covid-19 social relief of distress grant, with the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) set to pay out R2.1bn this month alone.

The agency told TimesLIVE at least 6-million beneficiaries will receive their R350 grant payments by the end of the month.

The flood of applications earlier this month caused technical issues for the agency, which opened several channels to apply for the grant.

The first payments were made last Wednesday, with beneficiaries able to choose how they want the money paid to them: in their bank account, via Cash Send or collection at a post office branch.