South Africa

Rand Water throttles supply as it battles to deal with spike in usage

Consumers urged to save water 'so system doesn’t become overly compromised'

30 August 2021 - 14:01
Rand Water has issued a notice of 20% water restrictions to municipalities in Gauteng. Stock photo.
Rand Water has issued a notice of 20% water restrictions to municipalities in Gauteng. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/maridav

High water usage in households and businesses, together with ageing municipal infrastructure including leaking water pipes, has led to Rand Water issuing Gauteng municipalities with a notice of 20% water restrictions. 

Rand Water spokesperson Gregg Mulzack told TimesLIVE on Monday that in recent weeks they were battling to meet the demand for water in the province

“We saw a very sharp increase in water usage in recent weeks, where demand was exceeding supply,” he said.

Mulzack said high water use is something that they usually experience whenever temperatures start rising.

“We can accept infrastructural issues may also result in a loss of water and increase the demand, things like burst water pipes,” he said.

Equipment failures cause deterioration in water quality in Tshwane

Equipment failures at a water plant in Tshwane have led to a deterioration in the quality of water in parts of the city.
News
4 days ago

Rand Water has exceeded its limit of what its licence permits it to abstract from the Vaal Dam, he said.

“Our abstraction licence permits us to abstract 1,347-million cubic metres of raw water from the Vaal Dam. At the moment, we are at 1,680-million cubic metres abstracted. That’s more than 330-million over what we are allowed to abstract.”

Mulzack said they were over-abstracting to meet demand and decided to load-shift to avoid compromising the network.

“We engaged with municipal customers and told them about the need to reduce water supply so the system doesn’t become overly compromised. Municipalities worked as best as they could to do with the reduction.”

The issue of water conservation was crucial and individuals will need to decrease their consumption and find ways to save water, he said.

“You can manage water responsibly and wisely. Individually where you are you can make a difference. We are ranked 33 as one of the driest countries in the world. We don’t have water in abundance.”

Mulzack said Rand Water doesn’t want to see a situation where people are without water.

“The last thing we want is for communities to find themselves without water, especially in these difficult times during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

He said two reservoirs were constrained in Gauteng — one in Ekurhuleni and the other south of Johannesburg. He said some people in those areas could be experiencing water cuts but they are working tirelessly to make sure the reservoirs are filled and water is restored to the affected areas.

With the current restrictions, residents are not allowed to water or irrigate gardens with a hosepipe or sprinkler system between 6am and 6pm. They are also not allowed to wash vehicles with hosepipes or high-pressure systems and cannot fill swimming pools.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Gauteng water supply stabilising as Vaal Dam level recovers

The Vaal Dam is at 90% capacity this week after sitting at 41% at the same time last year, creating "optimism for stable water supply", says the ...
News
2 weeks ago

Forecast for Africa: drought, floods and misery

The UN climate change report  released this week spells out some dire scenarios, writes Victor Ongoma.
Opinion & Analysis
2 weeks ago

SA needs more than R120bn in 10 years to ensure water security

The department of water and sanitation says SA needs R120bln in the next 10 years to ensure that water security is guaranteed.
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Thousands haven’t claimed their R350 grant from last time — Here’s how to check ... South Africa
  2. A teacher retirement wave is about to hit SA: what it means for class size South Africa
  3. Heritage steam engines trade rail for road to get to new home South Africa
  4. SABC suspends TV show anchor after 'inappropriate behaviour' complaint South Africa
  5. Polls disaster looms for ANC News

Latest Videos

Suspected killers of Gauteng health department finance official Babita Deokaran ...
Babita Deokaran's six suspected killers appear in court for first time

Related articles

  1. Northern Joburg enters day one of two-day water outage South Africa
  2. Water challenges hit Sandton and Midrand, says Joburg Water South Africa
  3. 'I'll never look at water the same again': Joburg residents hit by water ... South Africa
  4. 'We are now living the life of buckets': Dry taps leave Tshwane residents ... South Africa