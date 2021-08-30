South Africa

Senior officials and company directors arrested for R15m fraud in Limpopo

30 August 2021 - 12:33
The Hawks said the 13 suspects included senior officials, company directors and 11 companies.
The Hawks have arrested several senior officials and company directors at the Mogalakwena municipality in connection with alleged fraud amounting to R15m.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Matimba Maluleke said the 13 suspects included senior officials, company directors and 11 companies.

Maluleke said the group were arrested at the municipal offices in Limpopo on Monday.

“It is alleged the officials received gratification from service providers and other companies were paid for services not rendered,” he said.

“The municipality has suffered a loss of more than R15m due to these illegal activities.”

During the operation, a BMW 1 Series belonging to the girlfriend of one suspect was seized, Maluleke said.

He said more arrests are expected.

