WATCH | Suspected killers of Gauteng health official Babita Deokaran appear in court

Six suspects appeared in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Monday in connection with the murder of senior Gauteng health department official Babita Deokaran.

The six are facing charges of murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and possession of unlicensed firearms.

Deokaran, 53, died in a hail of bullets last Monday morning in Winchester Hills, south of Johannesburg. She was a key witness in an investigation run from Gauteng premier David Makhura’s office into personal protective equipment (PPE) tender corruption.

The matter has been postponed to September 13 for bail applications.

TimesLIVE