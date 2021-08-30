South Africa

Watchdog Ipid probes Eastern Cape police officer for alleged rape of teen

30 August 2021 - 07:39
Watchdog Ipid is investigating an allegation of rape against an Eastern Cape police officer. Stock image
Image: 123RF/Andreypopov

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is probing an allegation of rape against an Eastern Cape police officer accused of violating a 14-year-old girl who is known to him.

Ipid’s acting spokesperson Grace Langa said the police officer, whose age is yet to be established, was on duty at Cambridge police station in East London when he left his post for the police barracks where the alleged rape took place last week.

“It is alleged the girl reported the matter to her aunt, who reported it to the police. It is unclear where the child’s mother, who is also a police officer, was at the time of the incident."

Langa said investigators have ensured the teenager has received counselling and medical examinations were conducted.

“The child is being kept safely where she is protected. The age of the suspect is unknown to Ipid and investigations are underway.”

