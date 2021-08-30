South Africa

Your Covid-19 question answered

Where can I volunteer to assist with the vaccine rollout?

30 August 2021 - 07:00
The Vaccine4HealthCare Workers platform has provided a registration portal for people to register as volunteers at vaccination sites.
The Vaccine4HealthCare Workers platform has provided a registration portal for people to register as volunteers at vaccination sites.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

The health department is running a programme  in which citizens can volunteer to assist with the vaccine rollout at designated sites. 

The Vaccine4HealthCare Workers platform has provided a registration portal for people to register as volunteers at vaccination sites. 

The volunteer initiative was initially for healthcare workers who received their vaccine jabs via the Sisonke trial and wanted to give back. 

Any interested citizens can now register to help government ramp up the vaccine rollout.

“The president has stressed the need for the Covid-19 vaccination rollout to be ramped to reach the target of vaccinating 300,000 people per day. This will require increased human resources to assist at vaccination rollout sites,” said Nicholas Crisp, deputy director-general in the health department who is overseeing the vaccine rollout.

Pop-up vaccinations a 'win' for Gauteng, as province reaches 70,000 daily jabs

Premier David Makhura said the province will now aim for a new ambitious target of 100,000 vaccines daily to give the rollout much-needed momentum.
News
3 days ago

He said the large database of volunteers in nine provinces ranges from health workers to  community healthcare workers and non-health officials. 

“Only healthcare workers who have completed the Knowledge Hub Vaccinator course or equivalent will be able to give the vaccinations, but anyone can assist in the roles of administration, patient screening, information sharing and marshalling to ensure social distancing compliance at sites,” said Crisp.

Those who want to volunteer can register online or contact Dr Kerry Matthews at kerrylmatthews@gmail.com for details to volunteer in their area. 

What should I do to get involved? 

The first step in the registration process is to complete a form which must include the following personal details:

  • name and surname;
  • cellphone number and e-mail address;
  • area where you are available to volunteer;
  • days/hours you are available to volunteer;
  • specify if you are healthcare worker;
  • what you would be happy to assist with.

MORE OF YOUR COVID-19 QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

How long until we reach herd immunity?

To date SA has vaccinated 11.6-million citizens, which is 29% of the goal.
News
3 days ago

Could I get more sick from Covid-19 if I smoke cigarettes?

Cigarette smoking increases the risk of more severe illness from Covid-19, which could result in hospitalisation, the need for intensive care, or ...
News
4 days ago

Can I choose which vaccine I would like to get?

What vaccine you get depends on where you live and whether you are part of a special group or not.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Thousands haven’t claimed their R350 grant from last time — Here’s how to check ... South Africa
  2. A teacher retirement wave is about to hit SA: what it means for class size South Africa
  3. Heritage steam engines trade rail for road to get to new home South Africa
  4. SABC suspends TV show anchor after 'inappropriate behaviour' complaint South Africa
  5. Polls disaster looms for ANC News

Latest Videos

'We will hunt you down': Biden vows to punish Kabul suicide attacks which ...
KABUL EXPLOSION: Eyewitness describes massive blast as injured are rushed to ...