16 bust for stealing rail tracks in Dullstroom

31 August 2021 - 08:32 By TimesLIVE
Image: SAPS

Sixteen suspects were arrested by members of the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation team and Transnet investigators at Vaalbank in Middelburg on Monday.

“Information was received that intruders who allegedly stole railway lines in Santa, Dullstroom were driving towards Middelburg,” said Capt Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi.

“The team followed up the information and found four trucks inside Mashcor Scrap metal dealer still loaded with railway tracks.”

Then a fifth truck loaded with transformers and palisade, which were positively identified by Transnet officials, arrived, she said.

The railway tracks were stolen from a decommissioned line while the transformers and palisade were stolen from a working substation.

The 16 suspects, aged between 35 and 45, were arrested and charged with possession of suspected stolen property, theft and damage to essential infrastructure.

The owner of the scrap metal dealership was traced and also arrested.

The suspects are expected to appear before the Middelburg magistrate's court soon.

